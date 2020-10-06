‘Act against SOP-defying politicians’

PETALING JAYA: Politicians who do not walk the talk and quarantine themselves after returning from Sabah should face the law.

According to reports, among them is Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was seen at an event on Sept 26, the day she returned from Tawau.

It has been reported that Zuraida tested negative for Covid-19 upon her return.

She also attended an event in Langkawi on Sept 27 but has since placed herself under a 14-day quarantine after coming into close contact with an aide of a Kedah executive councillor who tested positive.

The aide had also recently returned from Sabah.

Other politicians who reportedly also did not go under quarantine include Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok. Some of them claimed that they have been given the all-clear by the Health Ministry.

National Patriots Association communications director Kapt (Rtd) Dr Wong Ang Peng said the public’s displeasure was clear, and called on the authorities not to practise double standards.

“Such politicians should slap themselves. They are the ones who have been advising the public, but they do not follow their own advice.”

“They should be setting a good example but instead, they are the culprits. They are responsible for the increase in the number of cases. The rakyat are very angry.”

Wong said they should be punished and charged in accordance with the law.

“But it is not for us to decide, it’s up to the politicians themselves. The police take instructions from the Home Ministry.”

Klang MP Charles Santiago said it has been shown in other countries that elections can be conducted with a minimal rise in infections.

“Look at the elections in Singapore and South Korea, they were very orderly,” he said.

“Thus the lack of adherence to standard operating procedures must have been the cause (of a surge in the number of cases here).

“We have clearly not been following the rule that those suspected of having Covid-19 have to be quarantined upon their return.”

He pointed to the fact that individuals who test negative for Covid-19 at first may test positive later, such as in the case of a man who started the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah.

“It’s also not clear to me if self-quarantine is really advisable. It doesn’t seem to be working. There will be those who go out to be with their family.

“It is nothing like a designated quarantine centre,” he added.