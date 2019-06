JERTIH: The Ex-Policemen Association of Malaysia (PBPM) has urged the authorities to take stern action against those who issued fake membership cards of PBPM.

Its president Hussin Awang said individuals who supplied fake membership cards to foreigners like the case that went viral on Whatsapp recently had tarnished PBPM’s image.

“PBPM has never issued membership cards to any individuals (civilians). I’m sure there are syndicates who did this activity for personal gain.

“The PBPM membership card is only issued at our headquarters in Sri Rampai, Kuala Lumpur. Any state or branch is not allowed to issue it,“ he told Bernama here today.

Recently, a viral Whatsapp message said two foreigners were detained by auxiliary police for having a PBPM membership card in Johor, which they reportedly bought through an agent for RM9,000.

Hussin said the membership card problem had arisen several times but this is the first time involving foreigners. — Bernama