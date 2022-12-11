Act as a group rather than individuals, Zahid tells BN members

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on BN’s members to prioritise working together rather than being individualistic.

In his Facebook post, he urged coalition members not to focus on individual wins and stop belittling and questioning fellow party members.

“BN has gone through many hurdles to recover. Just after GE14, we have risen again through a series of wins in the by-elections and the Malacca and Johor state elections that required the right moment and strategy,” he said.

The incumbent Bagan Datuk MP also cited the 2008 elections that witnessed BN’s downfall in several states, including Selangor, Perak, Penang dan Kedah.

“Many factors, including criticism by Mahathir (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) regarding the involvement of ‘level four boys’ in the government, have destroyed BN’s reputation. The rest is history.

“Therefore, let us learn from this defeat in 2008 and 2018, by uniting and focusing on BN’s victory, avoiding opening the path to our enemies,” he added.

He also urged coalition members to refrain from making populist and personally beneficial statements while criticising the party.

“Without our party logo, who are we? The hierarchy and structure of the party’s leadership post-2018 elections are vital in determining our path to recovery; therefore, do not tarnish our image in the name of individual populists,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid then advised BN to give their all in securing their victory for the upcoming elections.