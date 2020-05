PETALING JAYA: Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) must act swiftly against the online death threats and rape on two DAP assemblywomen, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto (pix) said today.

A lax of urgency and action against the perpetrators will embolden them to freely threaten others with rape and murder, she said.

Kasthuri was commenting on the rise in online sexual harassment with two state assemblywomen — Bandar Utama state assemblywoman Jamaliah Jamaluddin and Kampung Tunku Adun Lim Yi Wei — being the latest targets.

“We stand in solidarity with all the survivors of online abuse, in all its forms and call for adequate women representation at all levels,” she said in a statement on behalf of Wanita DAP.

“It is clearly evident that with more women representation in decision making positions from all levels – from community leaders, councillors, state assemblypersons, Members of Parliament, Ministers and Deputies as well as in enforcement and in the judiciary, including the Attorney-General’s Chambers will have a greater positive impact on how these issues will be better addressed.”

Jamaliah received rape, sexual violence and death threats by a Facebook user under the name of “Najid Nabi” which compelled her to lodge a police report in fear of her safety on May 20.

Najid Nabi created his FB account on May 19 and has harassed these elected reps the very next day, Kasthuri pointed out.

“It is clearly premeditated and is classic of a stalker targeting women on social media. He made this comment on a video post that featured Jamaliah, Lim Yi Wei and Maria Chin, the MP for Petaling Jaya which was uploaded on March 5,” she said.

“Time and time again, many social media users become victims of online harassment, be it sexual, racist and religious extremists, political ideologies, appearance, age and even nationality – continue to suffer at the hands of merciless monsters, predators who prey on mostly female victims.

“And being subjected to vile, horrible comments targeting female elected representatives is something we all had to live with.”

Kasthuri said there are legislations under the Multimedia and Communications Act that criminalise online bullying or harassment.

Citing Section 233 (1) (a) and (b), Section 233 (3) of the Act, and Section 506 of the Penal Code, she said actions could be taken against the preparators.