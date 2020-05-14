Action against PR, visit pass holders who failed to pay hotel costs of quarantine

PUTRAJAYA: Action will be taken against family members of Malaysians holding permanent resident (PR) status or long-term social visit pass who failed to pay for the accommodation costs when undergoing mandatory quarantine, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Special Cabinet Committee on the Movement Control Order (MCO), at its meeting today, gave the Immigration Department permission to revoke the special status accorded to these family members of Malaysians.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the Attorney-General’s Chambers would also look into the matter and take legal action to recover the costs from them.

“As I have announced on the mandatory quarantine policy ... spouses, wives or children (of Malaysians) with PR status and holders of the long-term social visit pass who followed their husbands or wives back (from overseas during the MCO) would have to bear the hotel (quarantine centre) costs.

“However, some refused to pay when they left the hotels,” he told a daily press conference on the MCO, here today.

He said the Immigration Department was empowered to withdraw the facilities granted to these people.

“For example, they may have been allowed to renew their pass for two- to three-year periods previously but after this they may need to renew it every three or four months,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said married couples staying far apart would be allowed to cross state boundaries to meet up once a week during the Conditional MCO (CMCO), which will end on June 9.

He said those wishing to make interstate travel to join their families should report to the nearest police station.

Ismail Sabri also said the government decided to allow equestrian centres to resume operations but only for the purpose of looking after the welfare of the animals.

“This permission is only for ensuring the welfare of the horses, including to feed them and clean the paddocks,” he added. - Bernama