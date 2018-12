IPOH: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has full authority to determine what action to take against P. Waytha Moorthy, amid calls for him to resign as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, according to Perak DAP.

Of late, Waytha had been heavily criticised by various parties for allegedly failing to control the violent incident leading to riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last month, and the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim on Dec 17 from injuries incurred during the riots.

Perak DAP deputy chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari (pix) said he was confident Dr Mahathir had considered all aspects, including the calls made by various bodies, including non-governmental organisations.

“The power to appoint and fire a minister is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. But in politics, the demands may be considered.

“And we are confident the Prime Minister had fully considered all factors related to this issue,“ he said in a press conference on the Karnival Mega Santai Anak Perak held, here today.

On Dec 19, the media quoted Dr Mahathir as saying it was up to him to decide what action to take against Waytha, who was chairman of Hindraf, the Hindu Rights Action Force.

Abdul Aziz said Perak DAP urged the public, including government leaders, to refrain from making statements which contradicted with the top leadership of Pakatan Harapan as this would jeopardise the image and credibility of the government in the eyes of the public.

“All ministers are also subject to collective responsibility. So a minister cannot say outside the Cabinet that he wants his friend (Waytha) to resign,“ he said.

On the carnival, Abdul Aziz who is also chairman of the state Education, Technology Science and Environment Committee said it would be held from Dec 28 until 31.

He said the state government fully supported any activities which would have a positive effect on society, especially youths.

“This programme is a platform to bring together all parties including government agencies connected to youths,“ he added. — Bernama