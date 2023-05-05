Action taken against 23 MACC personnel for misconduct

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-three Malaysian Anti-Corruptipon Commission (MACC) personnel have been subject to disciplinary action including dismissal for misconduct, from 2020 to 2022.

MACC Complaints Committee chairman Datuk Dr Asariah Mior Shaharuddin said among the offences committed included negligence, absenteeism and engaging in criminal activities.

She said that of the total number, 10 personnel were dismissed for being involved in criminal activities and that a majority of those subjected to disciplinary action were personnel who had been in office for less than 10 years.

“Although the number of disciplinary actions is low, at 0.3 per cent of 2,800 personnel, it should not be taken lightly, as the community has high expectations of MACC.

“MACC should be seen as clean and have high integrity personnel who do not compromise with any misconduct,” she told Bernama at MACC headquarters here recently.

According to Asariah, the committee, which is one of the five independent committees established by the MACC Act 2009, is responsible for monitoring the manner in which MACC handles non-criminal complaints against its personnel.

In addition, the committee also acts to identify weaknesses in work procedures and matters related to complaints and suggestions for improvement.

“In the 14 years since the committee was set up, a total of 31 proposals have been submitted to improve MACC’s operational procedures. The latest proposal concerns internal control over serious financial indebtedness; internal control over the loss of case items and strengthening MACC’s internal complaint management system,” she said.

She added that MACC has drawn the MACC Anti-Corruption Plan 2021-2025 and MACC Code of Ethics and Conduct, as well as the implementation of integrity strengthening programmes, including establishing the Internal Affairs Division last year to investigate cases involving personnel, under the MACC Act 2009.

“MACC also set up the Counselling and Religious Unit, which is a good step to provide moral support to carry out duties.

“More recently, MACC has also taken serious steps to ensure that the Commission is free of drugs and banned substances such as ketum. Any violation may be subject to disciplinary action, including dismissal,” she said. - Bernama