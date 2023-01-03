Action taken against 491 commercial vehicles under Eastern Zone Cross-Border Ops

KUALA TERENGGANU: Action has been taken against a total of 491 commercial vehicles under the Eastern Zone Cross-Border Integrated Ops Series 1/2023 that ended today.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said one of the offences committed was for overloading, which posed a danger to other road users.

“A total of 1,424 vehicles were inspected under the Ops, which was carried out in two phases, namely the pre-Integrated Ops from Feb 1-25 and Integrated Ops from Feb 27 till today.

“The operation involved 75 enforcement officers and personnel from the Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang JPJ and the police,” he told a media conference at the Terengganu JPJ Headquarters, here, today.

Also present was Terengganu JPJ director Zulkarnain Yasin and Terengganu Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ismail Man.

Aedy Fadly said they also issued a total of 560,863 notices to commercial vehicles nationwide for offences related to overloading for the period from January 2010 to November 2022.

According to him, Pahang had the most number of notices issued with 72,369, followed by Kelantan (37,585 notices) and Terengganu (19,529 notices). - Bernama