Action taken against cops who escorted MP’s son

PETALING JAYA: Action has been taken against two policemen who acted as outriders for an MP’s son in Penang, FMT reports.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the two traffic policemen were investigated under Rule 36 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

He reportedly said this in a written parliamentary reply to Steven Sim (PH-Bukit Mertajam).

Sim had asked about the status of the investigation and possible prosecution against the Barisan Nasional MP’s son.

Hamzah had previously said action could be taken against the MP’s son if the investigation showed he broke the law.

On May 7, a 20-second video went viral showing the MP’s son driving while escorted by two police outriders for no apparent reason.

The oncoming car could be seen braking abruptly to avoid crashing into the police outrider.