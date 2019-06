ALOR STAR: The authorities have intensified action to eradicate drug abuse following the discovery of several locations in Pulau Langkawi which are hotspots for drug activities, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix).

He said the government also received reports from the Royal Malaysia Police on anti-drug raids and arrests and their enforcement action appeared to be effective.

“We have identified several hotspots of drug activities but as of now, I still do not have any information on the involvement of a large military force (to be placed in Pulau Langkawi) to address the problem as suggested by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“If it was a suggestion by Tun Dr Mahathir, maybe he wants to solve this problem once and for all and does not want this matter to occur again,” he said when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s call for a big military force to look after the beaches in Langkawi.

In another development, Mukhriz said the state government is aware of the existence of settlements set up by foreigners in the Bukit Malut area in Langkawi. — Bernama