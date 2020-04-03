Action to be taken against police officer who caned teenagers in Kunak

KOTA KINABALU: Police will take appropriate action against an officer who was seen caning six teenagers caught for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) in a video that went viral recently.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said even though the officer had no intention of hurting the teenagers, his action was still inappropriate.

“Prior to the incident, the officer had reprimanded the group twice but they continued to loiter, smoke and laugh. That was why the officer resorted to a more drastic action.

“The incident took place at Kampung Pangi Tengah, Kunak when the police were distributing aid to the villagers,“ he told reporters, here today. - Bernama