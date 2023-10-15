Action will be taken against Pahang Award recipients for displaying emblems on vehicles: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will take legal action against recipients of Pahang state honours and titles who display the emblems on their vehicles.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said police took note of the decree by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who issued the reminder to the recipients not to do so.

Razaruddin said displaying the emblems on their vehicles was an offence and action could be taken under Section 3(1)(D) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles or Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017.

“Under this section, no one except with written permission by the Sultan can display or affix any item that contains title emblems or awards or replicas of the awards on any vehicle.

“Action can be taken in accordance with this enactment if any vehicles still display the emblems,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman was quoted as saying that the reminder was made to uphold the decree of Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The reminder was issued according to the Pahang Emblems, Titles or Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017, involving titles and awards conferred by the Sultan of Pahang. - Bernama