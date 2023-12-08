Actions taken by MCMC follow Communications and Multmedia Act 1998

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is not in a position to give any comment on cases undergoing investigation until the conclusion of the case concerned, it said in a statement today.

The commission, it said, is obligated to assist other law enforcement agencies in enforcing the laws under their purview.

“Upon taking any actions required, the matters will be subject to investigation including those performed by any other law enforcement agencies.

“The Commission remains resolute in executing our statutory obligation to ensure the integrity of information and societal harmony,” read the statement.

It said the MCMC is guided by the provisions of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998) in carrying out its function, which includes taking the necessary actions to prevent the commission or attempted commission of an offence under any written law of Malaysia. -Bernama