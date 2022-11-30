Active plan to fight graft

PETALING JAYA: In a move to prevent further erosion of public coffers, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should order every ministry to submit recommendations on how it intends to fight corruption and leakage of government funds, said former Transparency International-Malaysia president Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam.

He added that each of the over 30 ministries should make at least 10 recommendations to fight graft and improve the services it has been entrusted to provide.

“These proposals should not be delayed but delivered to the prime minister within two weeks. A special committee should be put in charge to peruse these proposals and prioritise the ministries requiring the most attention. It should be implemented without any interference, unlike previously when such policies failed to be executed due to a lack of political will.

“I believe Anwar is sincere in his vision to bring positive changes and good governance. When we have a reformist for a leader, the civil service should take full advantage of it,” said Ramon, who was also a member of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission independent panel and former Treasury secretary-general.

He said the government should also exclude those implicated or facing trial for corruption from holding ministerial positions as it will undermine the people’s trust and confidence in the civil service.

“This has to be nipped in the bud. It will be a huge blunder to place someone with a tainted background in a high position. The political masters must practise what they preach if they want civil servants to take them seriously.

“How can we expect civil servants to believe in what they are entrusted with when they have to work under a tainted person? They will be put off. Any politician facing ongoing corruption cases must clear his name first before becoming part of the Cabinet.”

Ramon also called on all politicians to declare their assets and liabilities.

“Both assets and liabilities need to be closely monitored. One might not accumulate assets but build up debt. Any acquisition of luxury cars should be queried. The public should report to the relevant authorities any sudden and new wealth acquired by politicians or civil servants. This was done in Hong Kong and it was successful in

fighting graft.”

Criminologist and Universiti Sains Malaysia Centre for Policy Research and International Studies honorary associate professor Datuk Dr P. Sundramoorthy said although there is a foolproof system in place in the civil service to prevent abuse and misappropriation of government funds, leakage from claims and acquisitions continues to occur.

“If leakage continues with such a stringent system, then there must be a cohort of civil servants involved in facilitating the approval of disbursements.

“By the time it is discovered, the damage is done. Where are the whistleblowers? It appears there are those in the system who are willing to break the rules.”

Sundramoorthy, who is also a former member of the MACC independent panel, said the new government must re-examine past cases of corruption involving civil servants and identify the culprits who had a hand in facilitating leakage under orders, threats or in collusion with the perpetrators.

“The committee that was formed to look into such matters has not sent out a strong message to the wrongdoers. There has not been serious action such as expulsions or other severe punishment. We cannot sympathise with wrongdoers as it involves public coffers,” he said, adding that he agrees with Ramon that those with pending corruption or criminal cases should not be given positions in

the Cabinet.