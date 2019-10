KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested an activist in connection with a peaceful protest held without a permit, outside the entrance to the University of Malaya yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin@Hilmi said the activist aged 27 was released unconditionally after his statement was taken.

He said the protest which was attended by about 60 people from several non-governmental organisations and organised by Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaya (Gamis), was brought to an end at about 3pm, with police seizing two loud hailers.

According to Zairulnizam, the gathering was held in support of the university’s vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim and to also protest the actions of student Wong Yang Ke who is alleged to have insulted the university’s recent convocation ceremony.

On Oct 14, Wong who was also due to receive his scroll at the ceremony, had carried a placard listing the reasons why Abdul Rahim should step down. — Bernama