Activist conferred honorary fellowship

PETALING JAYA: Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye was conferred an honorary fellowship of the Academy of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Malaysia (AOEMM) at its recent 17th annual general meeting.

The fellowship was granted to Lee in recognition of his remarkable achievements and contributions in the field of occupational safety and health (OSH).

The induction ceremony was conducted by AOEMM president Dr Abu Hasan Samad.

In his acceptance speech, Lee spoke of his efforts to work with occupational health doctors to serve the needs of the various industries.

He also reflected on the important role of occupational health doctors (OHD) to assess, diagnose, treat, prevent and manage occupational diseases and injuries.

Lee said OHD are educators who can impart knowledge and skills on OSH to workers, employers and professionals. They are also good advocates to champion the cause of OSH and influence positive changes in the workplace and society.

He also pointed out that all OHD must continue to uphold professionalism and ethics in the practice of occupational medicine.

They should actively engage with other stakeholders in OSH through collaboration, consultation, communication and coordination.

They can work more closely with company management and HR teams to understand workplace conditions which will foster better relationship between OHD and the industry.