Activist fined RM1,900 for making insulting video on immigrants

KUALA LUMPUR: An activist was fined RM1,900, in default six months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today for making and initiating the transmission of an insulting video linking foreigners with criminal activities at the Selayang wholesale market two years ago.

Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy meted out the sentence on Mustapa Mansor Amer Mohd Isa, 60 after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the amended charge, Mustapa was charged with making and initiating insulting communication with the intention of hurting others through a video, with the title “Isu Semasa: Siapakah Pengkhianat Negara Kita? (Siri 18)” on the YouTube app using the ‘Mustapa Mansor’ profile page on April 26, 2020.

The link was then read at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department here at 2.30 pm on May 2, 2020.

Mustapa was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or an imprisonment for up to one year or both and may also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction, if found guilty.

In mitigation, lawyer Jadadish Chandra, representing Mustapa, requested for his client not to be sent to jail, saying that he had eight children, aged between 19 and 36 , and this was his first offence.

“My client has promised he will not repeat the same mistake and will be careful when recording a video in the future,” added the lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted. - Bernama