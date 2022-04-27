Activist: Nagaenthran was able to wear his favourite attire before his death

PETALING JAYA: The late Nagaenthran Dharmalingam had one of his final requests accomplished before his execution in Singapore, The Star Online reports.

Nagaenthren was photographed wearing a collared T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers, according to Singaporean human rights campaigner Kriestan Han.

“Rest In Peace, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam.

“Before an execution, family members are allowed to buy clothes for the prisoner to wear at a photo shoot.

“The photos are given to the family shortly before or after execution,” Han said in a Facebook post.

According to Han, Navin Kumar, Nageanthren’s brother, told her that this was the deceased’s favourite clothing.

A Malaysian funeral parlour had volunteered to transport Nagaenthren’s remains back for burial, according to human rights lawyer M. Ravi.