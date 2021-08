BUKIT MERTAJAM: An activist pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of slandering a police officer early this year.

Phan Sow Sun, 50, entered the plea when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Mohd Zaki Abd Rahman.

Phan was accused of slandering Inspector R. Kunes Raw with the intention of tarnishing his reputation by making viral three video clips on Facebook, in which Kunes Raw was accused of abusing his power by staying in the rented unit for two years without a tenancy agreement.

The offence was allegedly committed at 7am on March 26 at a rented unit at the BM City Condominium here.

Phan was charged under Section 500 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, imprisonment or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Bail was fixed at RM2,500 and the court set Sept 29 for mention of the case. — Bernama