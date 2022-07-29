Activist slashed by ‘stalker’ in Kajang

PETALING JAYA: An NGO activist suffered injuries to his neck after being assaulted by an unknown assailant, Malaysiakini reports.

The incident is believed to be linked to a report he lodged to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) last week, the portal reports.

Persatuan Harapan India Malaysia chairperson Mani Maran Manickam claimed he was attacked outside a hotel in Kajang at 1.40pm on Wednesday .

“When I was checking out from the hotel and walking towards the car, that individual approached me to talk about the PenjanaKerjaya issue. At first, he spoke as though he supported my actions.

“But suddenly, he asked me why I made accusations towards two leaders from a political party whom I’ve implicated in the embezzlement at PenjanaKerjaya.

“As I was trying to leave, the individual suddenly attacked from behind at my neck and ran away. I believe this is attempted murder,” he told Malaysiakini.

In his police report, Mani alleged that the assailant – believed to be in his late 30s – was the same person who had approached him outside the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya after he lodged a report against a Cabinet member on July 22.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan reportedly confirmed receiving the report.