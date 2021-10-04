Activist warned against corruption effects of 12th Malaysia Plan

PETALING JAYA: Prominent social activist Tan Sri Robert Phang has warned against the effects on further worsening the level of corruption in the country with the massive budget allocated for the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last week unveiled the five-year Plan in the Dewan Rakyat that will cost RM400 billion - the largest ever - to implement.

“It is my deep concern that with hundreds of billions to be spent on huge projects, they will become fertile breeding grounds for corruption in the country. In fact, corruption in Malaysia can be considered another emerging pandemic,” said Phang.

The chairman of the Social Care Foundation said the 12th Malaysia Plan budget was huge by any standard and “everyone is asking whether under the current circumstances, we could afford it?”.

This was in the light of Malysia’s already ballooning and seemingly uncontrollable foreign debts.

“ In this regard, I would urge the government to do away with undertaking prestigious projects or procurements to bring the expenditures to a more manageable level. The country and the rakyat are much better off without such costly projects.

“ Covid-19 has made the country and the rakyat so much poorer. In this regard,I call on the government to spend prudently because it is obvious that the nation can no longer afford to spend beyond its means,“ said Phang.

He added that it did not help assure public and investor confidence when the prime minister also revealed in Parliament last week that the PM’s official residence, Seri Perdana, was undergoing renovations to the tune of RM38 million.

According to the prime minister, the renovations were necessary to “ ensure safety as well as to preserve the country’s image during visits by key dignitaries”.

Phang said it was not only the timing of such extravagance that was highly questionable but more so the amount when millions among the rakyat were suffering with tens of thousands having lost their income amidst massive closure of businesses.

“I fully agree with former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz that the nation’s image rests with the occupants of Seri Perdana and not the RM38 million renovations. And that it’s a complete waste of public funds,” he added.