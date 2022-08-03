Activities that could affect Tasik Chini have been stopped: Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: Any activity that could affect Tasik Chini, Pahang including new approval for sand and mineral mining has been stopped, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the strict directive was issued to ensure that Tasik Chini could be conserved and restored to maintain its status as a biosphere reserve.

“Both the federal and state governments already have taken measures to protect Tasik Chini,” he told reporters after launching sports tournament at Sekolah Kebangsaan Islah here today,

According to Unesco’s first periodical review of the lake released recently, Tasik Chini no longer meets the criteria to be part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

However, Unesco has given the Malaysian authorities until Sept 30 to inform the world body on how it plans to nurse Tasik Chini and its surrounding wetlands back to health. - Bernama