Actor and director Jit Murad dies at 62

KUALA LUMPUR: Theatre actor, director and writer Jit Murad (pix), whose real name is Aziz Mirzan Murad, died today. He was 62.

News of his death was confirmed by fellow stand-up comedian Harith Iskander when contacted by Bernama.

According to Harith, Jit will be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery tomorrow.

However, details of his death are not available yet.

Meanwhile, Harith, in his Instagram story, said: “My buddy Jit Murad ... my everything before Jez (Jezamin Lim, his wife) ... he said I needed a life. You will be missed, my friend, you were a freaking genius with words and wit, Al- Fatihah.”

OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi also expressed her condolences through her Twitter account.

“Life will never be the same without you with us all, Jit. You will be missed so badly. Rest now, it’s sunnier there. From Him we come, and to Him we return. Al-Fatihah,” she said.

Actor Tengku Iskhan Shah Tengku Haidar, also known as Que Haidar, also paid his tribute on Instagram.

“Jit Murad, Brilliant actor, among the actors I look up to. A very big loss to the world of acting. Al-Fatihah.”

-Bernama