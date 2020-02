KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian actor, Ashraf Daniel Mohamed Sinclair, 40, who made his name in Indonesia, passed away from a heart attack while in Jakarta, Indonesia earlier today.

The news of his passing was published in an Indonesian news portal called Kompas.com where his widow’s manager, Dodi confirmed the matter.

Ashraf is said to have passed on from a heart attack.

Malaysian pay television news channel Astro Awani, in its portal, reported that the burial ceremony was scheduled to take place at San Diego Hills, a memorial park in Jakarta, at 9am today.

Ashraf leaves behind a wife, Bunga Citra Lestari, a famous actress and singer in Indonesia and a 10-year-old son Noah Aidan Sinclair.

The actor was born in London on Sept 18, 1979 and rose to fame in 2005 when he starred in a Malay romantic comedy film called Gol & Gincu.

He is also the elder brother of famed actress, model and MIX FM deejay Aishah Sinclair.

Many have conveyed their condolences to the deceased’s family including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Deepest condolences to the family of the late Ashraf Sinclair who passed away today.

“May his family remain strong in facing this difficult situation and may his soul be placed among the righteous,“ she posted on her Twitter and Facebook accounts.