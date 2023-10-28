Actor Badrul Muhayat dies aged 55

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Actor Badrul Muhayat died in his sleep today while staying at a homestay in Taman Pauh Jaya. He was 55.

His colleague, actress Aida Aris, when contacted by Bernama, said that Badrul Muhayat’s wife, Norhayati Zulkaply, informed her that the deceased did not respond when she tried to wake him at 10.50 this morning.

“We then contacted the medical team who confirmed his death,” said Aida, saddened by the loss of a good friend.

Aida said that the death of Badrul Muhayat, or Badrul Muhayat Ahmad Jailani, was a complete shock to her because the deceased was healthy.

She said that she and Badrul Muhayat were in Penang as they were both involved in a business programme.

It is understood that the late Badrul Muhayat, who won the Popular Film Actor, Anugerah Bintang Popular BH (ABPBH) in 1992, did not suffer from any serious illness.

The deceased also just tied the knot to Norhayati in April, and the couple had not yet had time to hold the reception, which was planned for the end of this year.

Badrul Muhayat has two children, aged 14 and 16, from his previous marriage to Julia Daud.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Tan Cheng San, when contacted, confirmed receiving a report from Norhayati regarding the death of Badrul Muhayat, and further investigations are underway.

He said that Badrul Muhayat’s remains were taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem, to find out the exact cause of his death. - Bernama