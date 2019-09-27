Actor Badul and family hope for an inquest into son, Major Mohd Zahir’s death

SHAH ALAM: The family of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, 36, is planning to request for an inquest into the cause of his death during a demonstration exercise at the Lok Kawi army camp in Sabah, on Sept 4.

Expressing this wish, his father and veteran actor-comedian A.R Badul said an inquest would give all family members an understanding of the true chronology of events concerning the death.

The family is hoping for an inquest similar to that conducted for deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, who died on Dec 17 after sustaining critical injuries on Nov 27 when he and his team members from the Subang Jaya fire station responded to an emergency call concerning a riot that was taking place at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

“I feel disappointed and let down by the statement of the army. We (the family) were never told specifically about the actual chronology of my son’s death ... We were not told about the cause of death, only that he died because he was shot. Where he was shot, we don’t know ... not specifically. An autopsy was done but no clarification was given,“ Badul told reporters after attending a ‘tahlil’ ceremony for Mohd Zahir last night.

The army yesterday confirmed that Mohd Zahir’s death was accidental, having occurred during training, and an army investigation board had classified it as an isolated incident.

Mohd Zahir, who was reported to have died at 9.20am at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, was attached to the commando unit based at the Sungai Udang army camp in Malacca.

He is survived by a widow and five children aged between nine-years-old and five months. - Bernama