Actor-comedian Amran Tompel dies

SEREMBAN: Actor and comedian Amran Aman Ramli or better known as Amran Tompel, 72, died at his son’s residence in Taman Matahari Height, Senawang here at about 4.40 pm today.

His second son, Shafiq Amran, 28, said his father had been bedridden for a long time due to various illnesses including high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.

“Even though my father had been sick for a long time, he could still talk and understand when people spoke to him. It was only in the last three to four days that he lost his appetite.

“My youngest brother was with my father when he died. I was on my way back here when my brother called with the sad news. My father is expected to be buried tomorrow,“ Shafiq said when met by reporters here today.

It is understood that Amran was previously reported to have suffered several strokes, including one during the initial phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He is survived by four children, aged between 22 and 29 years.

He was the son of the late actor, comedian and director AR Tompel and was active in the country’s entertainment industry in the 1990s. - Bernama