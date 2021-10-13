Actor detained for drug possession not Air Force Volunteer — RMAF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has clarified that the actor arrested for possession of drugs recently in Kuala Kangsar, Perak is not a member of the Royal Malaysian Air Volunteer Reserve Team (PSSTUDM).

In a statement, the RMAF public relations division said the confusion occurred when some media, bloggers and social media users used photographs of the male actor dressed in a pilot’s uniform.

“The photograph of the actor was taken when he played the role of an RMAF pilot in a drama titled, “Gempur Wira”, on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) in 2018.

“The RMAF is upset with the use of the actor’s picture dressed as an RMAF pilot in an article related to a criminal offence, thus tarnishing the air force’s image,“ said the statement, today.

Media practitioners, bloggers and social media users were advised not to associate the actor with the RMAF and to make the necessary corrections to the articles that had been uploaded.

Last Sunday, a 28-year-old actor was among three men arrested for suspected drug abuse following a raid conducted on a house in Kuala Kangsar.

All three men pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and methamphetamine after the charges were read out before magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court, yesterday.

The court allowed bail for the three men and set Dec 1 for case remention for submission of the chemistry report. — Bernama