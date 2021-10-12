Actor, director and assistant director plead guilty to drug possession (Updated)

KUALA KANGSAR: Drama and film actor, Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi pleaded guilty in the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court today to drug possession charges.

Muhamad Niezam, 29, along with director Mohd Latif Zami, 49, and assistant director Saiful Zaidrin Ismail, 43, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cannabis and methamphetamine before Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari.

Earlier, all the accused arrived at the court building at about noon donning purple police lockup attire.

Muhamad Niezam and Mohd Latif were charged with possession of 1.15 grammes and 0.3 grammes of cannabis respectively in a house at No 835, Persiaran Jati, Taman Chandan Putri 2, here at 7.15am on Oct 10.

They were charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years, or both, if convicted.

As for Saiful Zaidrin, he was charged with possession of 0.38 grammes of methamphetamine at the same place, date and time and charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

According to a police statement earlier, all of them were detained at a homestay being used as a filming location.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Syuhada Muhammad Lutfi offered bail at RM6,000 for Muhamad Niezam and Mohd Latif, and RM8,000 for Saiful Zaidrin.

National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Intan Shafini Mior Shahrin, who represented all the accused, applied for lower bail on the grounds that her clients had just begun filming for the first time since the Movement Control Order (MCO) had been imposed.

Muhamad Niezam, Mohd Latif and Saiful Zaidrin were granted bail amounting to RM3,000, RM2,600 and RM3,200 respectively.

Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer then set Dec 1 for re-mention of the case pending a chemical report before sentencing.

Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi is well known for his acting in films such as Budak Pailang and Highland Tower as well as dramas Diari Platun, Dewi Lasak and Mencintaimu. — Bernama