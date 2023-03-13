Actor Hafidz Roshdi charged with hurting wife

KUALA KUBU BHARU: Actor Hafidz Roshdi pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife by punching her on the cheek earlier this month.

Hafidz, 29, made the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Siti Fatimah Talib.

The actor was charged with causing hurt to his wife Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri, 29, by punching her on her left cheek three times, causing her to sustain cuts, bruises and swelling.

He was alleged to have committed the offence near the Sungai Buaya toll exit at 3.22 am on March 2.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penang Code, carries a maximum jail term of one year, or with a fine of up to RM2,000, or both. The charge was read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice the maximum term on conviction under Section 323.

Clad in a green shirt and black pants, Hafidz, appeared calm during the proceedings.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar told the court that the accused had sought psychiatric treatment, and requested that the actor be referred to Bahagia Hospital Tanjung Rambutan, Perak.

Hafidz’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader agreed that his client suffered from bipolar disorder, but told the court that it was not a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia.

The judge allowed Hafidz bail of RM4,000 in one surety and ordered the actor’s father to ensure that his son seeks further examination and psychiatric treatment at the Bahagia Hospital on March 28.

The judge also prohibited the actor or his agent from disturbing the victim and ordered him to surrender his passport surrendered to the court until the case is settled.

June 9 is set for remention.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Hafidz also thanked his family members and fans for their prayers and support.

“I’m confident that the court will clear my name of this charge. To my two children, Humairah dan Umar, I miss you, I love you and I have never forgotten you,” the actor said after posting the bail.

On his marriage, Hafidz said: “Room for reconciliation is still open. I still have a feeling of love for her (Nurul Shuhada) and I will do my level best to save my marriage.”

The actor was reported to have divorced his wife through a phone call on Feb 22 and Nurul Shuhada had also filed for divorce at the Shah Alam Syariah Court on Feb 27.- Bernama