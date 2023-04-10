Actor Hafidz Roshdi’s domestic violence trial to begin Feb 6, 2024

KUALA KUBU BHARU: The Magistrate’s Court here has fixed two days, beginning Feb 6 next year, for the trial of a case involving actor Hafidz Roshdi who was charged with hurting his ex-wife last March.

Judge Siti Fatimah Talib, who acted as magistrate, fixed the trial dates when the case came up for mention today, which was attended by deputy public prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri and lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Hafidz Roshdi or Muhammad Hafidz Roshdi, 29.

“The court sets trial dates for Feb 6 and 7 next year. The proceedings will start at 11 am,” said Siti Fatimah.

Earlier, Asmaa’ informed the court that the defence had submitted a letter of representation to the prosecution seeking for the charge against Hafidz to be dropped.

This was confirmed by Akberdin, who said that the representation was filed on Sept 28.

On March 13, Hafidz pleaded not guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his then wife Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri, 29, by punching her on the cheek three times, causing her to sustain cuts, bruises and swelling.

The actor of the drama series ‘Tundukkan Playboy Itu’, was accused of committing the offence near the Sungai Buaya Toll exit, here at 3.22 am, on March 2.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both if convicted. The charge was read together with Section 326A of the same law, which carries imprisonment for a term that may extend to twice the maximum term on conviction under Section 323.

Hafidz and Nurul Shuhada were officially divorced with talak satu at the Syariah Lower Court in Shah Alam on July 27. - Bernama