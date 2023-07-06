Actor Hans Isaac chairman of Malaysia Stadiums Board

PETALING JAYA: Actor Hans Isaac is now the chairman of the Malaysia Stadiums Board for the 2023/2025 session.

According to a statement, the actor is among 16 appointments made to the board, which also includes individuals from the corporate, sports and government sectors.

New members will facilitate the board’s “self-sustainable” direction while practising good corporate governance and providing efficient and professional services, said Youth and Sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

Isaac, who is a PKR member, was also chairman of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) from 2019 to 2020.