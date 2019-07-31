Actor Sofi Jikan gets 12 months’ jail for drug use

PETALING JAYA: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced local actor Mohamad Shofi Jikan to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of drug usage, last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir sentenced the KL Gangster star, also known as Sofi Jikan, after the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

Deputy public prosecutor Amir Abdul Hamid appeared for the prosecution while Sofi Jikan, 49, was represented by lawyer Datuk Haniff Hassan.

The court also ruled that he would begin his prison sentence from today and be put under the supervision of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) for three years.

However, the court allowed the lawyer’s application for a temporary suspension to Sofi’s sentence while an appeal was filed by raising the bail from RM3,000 to RM9,000.

Five prosecution witnesses and a defence witness, Sofi Jikan himself, testified at the trial.

On Feb 13 last year, Sofi Jikan was charged with using the substance 11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydro cannabinol-9-carboxylic acid also known as THC , which is found in marijuana, at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 11.15pm on Feb 6, 2018.

The charge under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of RM5,000 or both upon conviction.

On May 13, last year, the actor was ordered to enter his defence after the court was satisfied that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against him. — Bernama