KUALA LUMPUR: A 24-year-old actor and model who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly luring a married woman is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said today that the suspect will face a charge of enticing a married woman under Section 498 of Penal Code at the Ampang magistrates court at 9am.

The suspect was arrested after the woman’s husband, a 38-year-old businessman lodged a police report on Monday on discovering his wife missing from their home at Taman Sering Ukay, Ampang.

The woman who is in her early 20’s had apparently left home without her husband’s consent.

The actor who was remanded for three days to assist in further investigations is also being probed for alleged vulgar behaviour under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.