Actor Zul Ariffin under probe over steamy scene

PETALING JAYA: Actor Zul Ariffin is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act after sharing a teaser from his upcoming drama “Perempuan Itu”, directed by Erma Fatima, on his Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has explained that this was a result of a YouTube video shared by the actor who allegedly broke the law.

“The legal process is underway. Actor Zul Arifin will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act because of a YouTube post that broke the law.

“What is certain is that the scenes like that will not be allowed to be screened during the month of Ramadan or any other month. Take care of our values and culture,” said Annuar.

This comes after a 23-second teaser showed the lead actors in some provocative positions.

The most eyebrow-raising shots involve actress Siti Hariesa’s character – dressed in a French maid outfit – feeding Zul Ariffin’s character whipped cream with her finger, and Zul’s character carrying the lead actress up to the table in an indecent position.

Following backlash from politicians and the public alike, Zul has since issued a public apology over the uploaded scene.