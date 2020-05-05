Acute shortage of true performers who can deliver

WITH the economic strain of the Covid-19 pandemic already kicking in, companies have implemented austerity measures such as paycuts, removal of certain allowances, continuing with work-from-home for some departments, and taken a relook at organisation structure and staff strength.

Inevitably, labour-intensive companies will have to reduce the number of workers to stay afloat in the challenging post-pandemic environment.

As Malaysian Trades Union Congress secretary-general J. Solomon has rightly pointed out, local workers should be prioritised and the onus is on the government to enforce this through legislation.

We will probably see a mass departure of foreign workers from our shores, opening up new job opportunities for Malaysians. If priority is not given to Malaysians, there could be a mass movement of local talents abroad.

If we look at the employment numbers, the maths might not add up under the new scenario.

Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) data on the November 2019 labour force showed that there were 15.83 million Malaysians and 7.17 million documented foreign workers in our workforce.

The International Organisation for Migration estimated that there are up to four million undocumented migrant workers in Malaysia.

Will there be enough Malaysians to fill the gaps left by certain segments of migrant workers once push comes to shove?

According to the DOSM, 7.2% of Malaysia’s 31 million population will be 65 and older this year. By 2030, the number of people living past the age of 60 is projected to make up 15% of the population.

This leaves our working-age population of those from 15 to 64 at a dismal figure. Where do we look to fill up the jobs?

Japan tries to address the growing labour shortage in an aging and shrinking population by encouraging its senior citizens to work longer.

More astute managers would have realised that other than a dearth of talent, there is an acute shortage of true performers who could deliver within their organisations. Quality is more important than quantity.

Age shouldn’t be the main factor of retirement. Performance of individual staff should be the main criterion.

