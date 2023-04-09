Ad with former Selangor mufti’s name and photo is fake - Police

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Mohd Tamyes lodged a police report at 9.43pm last night.

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police have confirmed that the investment advertisement featuring the name of former Selangor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abdul Wahid is fake.

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Mohd Tamyes lodged a police report at 9.43pm last night.

“He (Mohd Tamyes) denied his involvement in the advertisement displayed on a Facebook account under the name ‘Investor City’.

“The advertisement is fake and has no connection with Mohd Tamyes. The police report has been referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for a thorough investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussein also advised the public not to be deceived or influenced by advertisements and offers on social media that use the identities of important individuals. - Bernama