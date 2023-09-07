Adam Adli: Do not undermind youths with dirty politics

KANGAR: Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim advised all parties involved in the upcoming state elections on Aug 12, to not undermine youths with dirty politics that may result in young voters losing interest in the voting process.

“Do not create a situation whereby these first-time voters are exposed to toxic politics such as accusations and harsh insults. Instead, give the young voters a chance to see politics as a good platform to progress,” he said.

“All those involved directly with the state elections, such as political parties, political leaders, including myself, should campaign in a healthy manner which would be beneficial to the youth,” he told reporters after launching the Perlis level National Sports Day, here yesterday

Also present were Perlis Youth and Sports Exco Muhammad Azmir Azizan, Indera Kayangan incumbent state assemblyman Gan Ay Ling and Perlis State Youth and Sports Department director Nizam Mat Daud.

Adam Adli, who is also Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief, said everyone must provide youths with good political experiences.

He also advised young voters to carry out their duty during the state elections as it will be a great opportunity to express their opinion through their votes.

“I hope the young voters will compare and choose their candidates in a healthy manner,” he said. - Bernama