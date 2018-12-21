Adam50 initiative to be discontinued by year end: Zeti

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia 2050 (Adam50), introduced in January by the Barisan Nasional government, will be discontinued by year-end, said Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Group Chairman, Tan Seri Zeti Akhtar Aziz (pix).

Under the scheme, a baby born within Jan 1, 2018 until 2022 will receive initial savings of RM200 via units of ASB (for Bumiputra) and AS1M (for non-Bumiputera) as long as the child is registered within a year from the date of birth, but the savings could only be withdrawn after the child reaches 18 years old.

Zeti said the response for the programme has been relatively low with only about 25% of the babies born in the year 2018 registered thus far.

“The government allocated RM10 million for this purpose and the fund has been fully utilised. Given the fact that the current government’s financial position needs to be strengthened, it would not be able to allocate further funds.

“So, all the excess of the RM10 million provided by the government, PNB has been providing an allocation of RM10-RM20 million to honour the initiative,“ she told reporters after announcing the income distribution for Amanah Saham Bumiputra and Amanah Saham Nasional for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018. — <i>Bernama</i>