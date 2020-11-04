ADAMAS to partner with MACC, KPDNHEP, Chemistry Dept to strengthen anti-doping efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) will strengthen the fight against doping by working together with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Chemistry Department.

ADAMAS director Azura Abidin who spoke at a webinar titled ‘World Anti-Doping rules 2021: What to expect?’ yesterday, said that this will be part of the agency’s strategic plan for next year.

Azura said that in 2021, the agency will be focusing on strengthening its governance through several measures including the establishment of anti-doping advisory and education committees, ADAMAS’ capacity development, and strategic partnerships.

“Looking at doping as an act that will most certainly tarnish the image and eligibility of the nation competing in international events, we will intensify anti-doping measures and efforts including strategic partnerships.

“The act of prohibiting a person from consuming certain supplements or medication requires the power to enforce and for now, ADAMAS does not have that element in our function.

“Therefore, several agencies such as the KPDNHEP, the chemistry department, and especially the MACC will be involved in our plan,“ Azura said, adding that the commission would be needed especially in the whistleblowers protection section.

On the establishment of committees, Azura said ADAMAS will be establishing two committees including a hearing and appeal committee as well as a result management committee which at the moment, is only handled by the respective sports associations.

“We want to establish independent committees next year to strengthen anti-doping efforts as well as adhere to the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) which requires us to set up these committees,“ she said. — Bernama