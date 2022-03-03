Additional 412 PPV for PICKids

KUALA LUMPUR: An additional 412 Vaccination Centres (PPVs) have been provided for walk-in basis under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the additional PPVs were provided in conjunction with the school holidays, which began last Feb 26.

“During the school holidays, parents who have yet to get the vaccination appointment for their children aged five to 12 are encouraged to bring them to the nearby PPV on a walk-in basis to receive the vaccine.

“If the vaccination quota for children at the PPV they went to has been exhausted for the day, the parents can choose to come back to the PPV the next day or they can register the child to get a vaccination slot in the MySejahtera application,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Azmi said parents or guardians who register their children to receive the vaccine through MySejahtera will be given a link where they can choose the date and location for the vaccination.

The walk-in basis under PICKids has been implemented at several PPVs in the Klang Valley, namely the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL), Axiata PPV, IDCC PPV and Soka Gakkai PPV.

As of yesterday, a total of 929,733 children or 26.2 per cent of the child population aged between five to 11 years have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine through PICKids. — Bernama