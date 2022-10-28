Additional 50,000 PerantiSiswa to reach students: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: An additional 50,000 units of devices under the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device Programme have been ordered to give appealing students the opportunity to obtain them, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the move was intended to open up the widest possible appeal opportunities to eligible students, who were rejected while ensuring the supply of devices was not interrupted.

“We have enough devices, three days ago I instructed the KSU (secretary-general) of the ministry to increase the order from the existing tender through a VO (variation order) for an additional 50,000 units at a cost of approximately RM65 million so that the supply is not cut off taking into account these appeal cases ,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) Prihatin Programme and the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device presentation ceremony at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Kota Campus in Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

Also present was the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Commenting on the student device appeal case, Annuar advised applicants to meet with their student association or study centre to submit an appeal by providing evidence or reasons for the appeal to be considered.

“We are open to as many appeals as long as they are eligible or there are certain cases that we can give consideration to, we will give them, the concept is that we want to give them to as many eligible students as possible,“ he said. - Bernama