SHAH ALAM: There will be an addition of eight minutes to the dawn prayer times throughout Selangor due to the start of the of sadiq (commencement time), which occurs at sunrise at 18° below the horizon.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid said it was different from the time used earlier at 20°.

“Selangor has made an early announcement ahead of other states and the effective date of this is Nov 29.

“The issue of the dawn prayer performed before this not being legitimate does not arise since it is based on ijtihad (reasoning) and knowledge,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the people of each state should obey the orders of Ulul Amri, or the Sultan or the King, with regard to announcements on change in prayer time.

He said that as long as no new directives were issued, the existing time was valid because religious matters were determined by Ulul Amri.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) said the change in dawn prayer was made by a study by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and researchers from the University of Malaya (UM) based on the brightness of the sky over that time period. — Bernama