Additional Aidiladha public holiday for Selangor civil servants on June 30

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has agreed to grant additional leave for civil servants in the state this Friday (June 30) in accordance with the Holiday Act 1951 (Act 359).

State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim said the additional leave was only for civil servants in the state’s departments, state agencies and local authorities in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 29.

“Statutory bodies, government subsidiaries and private parties, however, are not subject to this directive and are left to the discretion of their respective employers under the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265).

“The Selangor government’s administration would like to extend Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the state,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama