Additional ballot box for 10 parliamentary seats and two state seats: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will add one additional ballot box at constituencies that will see seven candidates or more contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) said EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

The EC has identified 10 Parliamentary constituencies that have seven candidates or more, namely P9 Alor Setar, P62 Sungai Siput, P99 Ampang, P102 Bangi, P107 Sungai Buloh, P109 Kapar, P110 Klang, P111 Kota Raja, P113 Sepang and P115 Batu.

Apart from Parliamentary seats, two state seats will also see seven candidates or more contesting in the GE15, namely N47 Chenderiang in Perak and N66 Bugaya in Sabah

Ikmalrudin said the decision to add a ballot box at each of these constituencies was after taking into account the size of the ballots papers because with seven or more candidates, the ballot paper will also be bigger in size and would need more space to accomodate.

The EC has set Nov 19 (Saturday) as polling day.. - Bernama