PUTRAJAYA: The people-centric economic stimulus package (Prihatin) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today also provides additional discounts for electricity bills.

Prime minister said the government and Tenaga Nasional Berhad would allocate another RM530 million to provide discounts of between 15% and 50% based on the electricity consumption with a maximum of 600 kilowatts per month.

Muhyiddin said under the previous economic stimulus package, the government had allocated RM500 million to provide a 15% discount on electricity bill for the tourism sector and 2.0% for the commercial, industrial, agricultural and household sectors in Peninsular Malaysia, beginning April 1, 2020.

Muhyiddin in announcing the package said a 50% discount would be given to electricity usage below 200 kilowatts, 25% for use between 201 and 300 kilowatts and 15% for 301 to 600 kilowatts.

“The discounts are being given for six months, beginning with the April 2020 bill,” he said.

The prime minister also said that the households would continue to enjoy the two per cent discount, announced previously.

In addition, Muhyiddin said there were several special packages to be offered in collaboration with telecommunications companies for the telecommunications and multimedia industries.

He said among the packages was free Internet for all customers, valued at RM600 million, beginning April 1, 2020 until the enforcement of the Movement Control Order is lifted.

Prime minister also said that an additional RM400 million would be invested to enhance coverage and capacity to maintain telecommunications networks’ availability and high quality. — Bernama