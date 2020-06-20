Additional discounts on electricity bill provide wider benefits: Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has lauded the government’s move to provide additional discounts and rebates for domestic users’ electricity bills.

Its president Adnan Mat said the initiatives would provide greater and wider benefits to the people.

He opined that the discounts given based on the electricity consumption, announced previously were less comprehensive compared to the new initiatives.

“On behalf of civil servants, Cuepacs wishes to express thanks and gratitude to the government for the discounts given.

“The move will help ease the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement, here today.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah today announced that a total of four million domestic users of electricity with a monthly bill of up to RM77 or 300kWh usage will enjoy free supply for three months from April under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik scheme.

He said the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik additional aid would cost RM942 million, bringing to RM2.2 billion the total discounts given to consumers for the period April 1 to Sept 30. - Bernama