Additional RM20 mln to repair houses of hardcore poor in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Federal Development Department (JPP) has identified 20 homes of the hardcore poor for repair and restoration through an additional allocation of RM20 million this year.

Director of the Kelantan State Development Office, Implementation Coordination Unit, PM’s Department, Jasri Kasim said the initiative was aimed at helping the needy who are registered through the eKasih system.

“We have already listed the eligible recipients for repairs and construction of new houses for two recipients in each district which are expected to be completed this year.

“We are implementing this assistance according to priorities or urgency, especially for those who have very dilapidated houses,” he said after officiating the eKasih@Kijang Tour programme, here today.

In the programme, Jasri also visited four hardcore poor families around Kampung Kijang to deliver donations of basic necessities and cash.

Commenting further, Jasri said that for the new house building programme, the recipient will receive assistance amounting to RM80,000 while RM25,000 will be given for house renovation.

“Actually, there are still many more who deserve the same assistance, so we will try to help them through other ministries so that they have decent houses and living standard.

“So far, about 2,000 hardcore poor and 14,000 poor in Kelantan still need help,“ he said.

He said in line with the government’s ambition to eradicate hardcore poverty, it also focused on providing programmes to increase income for the needy group including courses such as sewing, cooking, cosmetics, phone repair, agriculture and online marketing courses.-Bernama