KUANTAN: The government, through the Housing and Local Government Ministry, has approved an additional allocation of RM4.4 million for building basic infrastructural facilities in Pahang.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said the sum was in addition to the RM13.6 million allocation approved early this year and given to all the local authorities in the state.

“The additional amount is for the construction of new basic facilities such as stalls and public toilets and improving existing ones so as to increase tourism.

“The projects also include building sports facilities such as futsal courts and swimming pools, like the one in Bentong, as the ministry chairs the National Water Activity Safety Council and we want more children to learn how to swim.”

Zuraida said this at a news conference after a meeting with Pahang Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Abd Rahim Muda at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, today.

She said the additional allocation was a start for the state government to improve basic facilities and that it should find its own means for the maintenance cost of these facilities to keep them in good condition.

“Despite the different political stance, the federal government will still provide the due funds and facilities to the people of Pahang for their well-being.

“The RM4.4 million is in fact the biggest additional allocation approved for any state,“ she added.

Zuraida noted that at today’s meeting, Abd Rahim asked that the federal government assist in the building of affordable houses so that more people in the middle and lower-income groups could own a house.

She said to date, 34 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) involving an allocation of RM437.4 million had been approved for Pahang, including in the districts of Maran, Bentong, Kuantan and Temerloh.

According to her, these included 27 projects involving 3,668 units of houses already completed, while 700 units from six projects were under construction and one project involving 500 units still in the plan. — Bernama