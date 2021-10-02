Additional Special Criminal Court on Sexual Crimes Against Children necessary - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Additional Special Criminal Court on Sexual Crimes Against Children (JSKK) is necessary to deal with the high increase in such cases recorded in the states, said chairman of the Special Select Committee on Women and Children Affairs and Social Development, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman (pix).

In pursuing the matter, she said a request for a courtesy call on the Chief Justice had been made to discuss and find a solution to the issue.

“This includes increasing the number of special posts of Grade Jusa C judicial officers for JSKK Court judges, developing capacity and strengthening the cooperation of various agencies to expedite the disposal of cases,“ she said in a statement today.

The decision was made at the 3rd meeting of the Select Committee on Women and Child Affairs and Social Development recently.

Other decisions included for the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM) to prepare a research paper on the mechanism for the establishment of an independent commission for children (SBKK).

Apart from that, Azalina said three working committees had been formed under the Committee to Address Domestic Violence (JMKRT), namely the advocacy and capacity development, protection and data committees.

She said the direction of the committee was to refine actions and mechanisms for the implementation and handling of cases holistically and effectively, including improving aspects of advocacy, protection and data reporting.

The meeting, she said, also agreed to involve members of the Select Committee on Women and Children Affairs and Social Development as observers in JMKRT.

“For the next meeting, the Select Committee on Women and Children Affairs and Social Development has proposed to also invite non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders,” she added.- Bernama